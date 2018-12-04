Colby Covington Offers Woodley Revised Wager

Over this past weekend, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley offered likely challenger Colby Covington a wager. Woodley said that he’d give Covington $20,000 every time he shoots in on him for a takedown in a potential fight, In turn, Colby must hand over $10,000 for every time he attempts to take Woodley down. “T-Wood” made it clear he has no intentions of wrestling Covington.

Instead, he wants to trade hands with his former training partner. Covington joined MMA Junkie Radio and issued a response to Woodley’s offer. “Chaos” instead offered up a revised wager of his own. He said he’d give Woodley $10,000 for every punch he throws. Covington suggested he’ll only allow Woodley to swing on him five times:

“What I make of it is, I’m going to counter him and I’m going to bet him on MMAjunkie Radio that I’m going to give him $10,000 for every punch he throws – all five of them,” Covington said.

Covington seemingly set up a fight with Woodley at UFC 225 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title. However, both parties faced issues in making the fight happen. Woodley instead went on to successfully defend his title against Darren Till in Dallas. Now, “Chaos” says he’s ready for Woodley, and is waiting on “The Chosen One” to make things official:

“We’re just waiting on Woodley,” Covington said. “That’s literally what we’ve been waiting on for the last year. He’s been faking injuries. He had his fake shoulder surgery – but he was good to fight Nate Diaz during that time. Now he says he was good to fight me at (Madison Square) Garden (at UFC 230 in November). By the way, I was ready to defend my belt three months (after UFC 225) in the Garden, but all of a sudden he couldn’t fight in the Garden a week after negotiations got going.

“He was out and said his thumb was hurting – that’s fake news, as well, and he’s faking injuries again. We’re just waiting on Woodley. Whenever he wants to go, whenever he wants to tell the people – he lies and says fake news to the media – I’m ready to go whenever Woodley wants to go, and this needs to happen.

“If it doesn’t happen, it’s Woodley’s fault.”

What do you think of Covington’s revised offer?