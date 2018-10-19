Cowboy Looking Bulky Ahead Of Mike Perry Fight (Photo)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is looking big ahead of his fight at UFC Denver. Cerrone will face Mike Perry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 139 on November 10, 2018. “Cowboy” lost four of his last five fights, his most recent being a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards in June.

As for Perry, he defeated Paul Felder at UFC 226 this past summer. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid. Now, with the personal beef between Cerrone, Perry, and Jackson-Wink, this fight becomes a lot more interesting. Cerrone has been working with training partner Joe Schilling ahead of UFC Denver.

Schilling shared the following photo after a team practice. When looking at Cerrone, it looks like the longtime UFC veteran has been bulking up:

Cerrone has had an issue with getting out-muscled by welterweight opposition such as Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal, and Darren Till. It looks like Cerrone is doing everything in his power to ensure that isn’t an issue against Perry in Denver.

What do you think of Cowboy’s physique ahead of UFC Denver?