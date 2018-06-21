Donald Cerrone Says Leon Edwards Pissed Him Off

UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will return to the octagon to face an up-and-coming welterweight in Leon Edwards at UFC Singapore. “Cowboy” is known for his attitude of facing anybody anywhere and has never disappointed. It seems that there is already some bad blood between the two leading up to the fight. In a recent interview, Edwards took a few digs at Cerrone calling him old and slow. Cowboy, who is usually a calm and cheerful character didn’t take it nicely.

He responded on a recent UFC video by saying that “Leon Edwards, young, up-and-coming fighter that does not want to play fair. He wants to run his mouth and tell the world all the things he is going to do to me,” he added. “It’s good, go ahead. I tried to be cordial and I tried to be cool. Now you are getting a pissed off ‘Cowboy.’ I don’t even have to talk to you after I beat you, so that’s cool.”

The tension was visible between the two at the media day face off as there were a few exchanges between the two fighters.

“Cowboy,” who was on a three-fight losing streak after defeats to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler and Darren Till bounced back with an impressive first-round TKO against Yancy Medeiros. His opponent Edwards, on the other hand, is on a five-fight win streak and will be eyeing the top 10 spot if he gets a win over “Cowboy.” It remains to be seen who will dominate the fight as Cerrone always has problems with pressure strikers. This is a classic old school vs. new school situation and the winner of this bout will surely get a crack at somebody from the top 10.

Who takes the win in Singapore, “Cowboy” or Edwards?