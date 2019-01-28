Cowboy Cerrone Reveals His Next UFC Fight Is “In The Works”

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone reveals that his next fight in the UFC is currently "in the works," amidst rumors of a fight with Conor McGregor.

Many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s next fight. Mostly due to the fact that it’s believed there’s a possibility it could be against Conor McGregor. “Cowboy” beat Alexander Hernandez at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event in Brooklyn earlier this month. After the win, Cerrone made it clear he’s coming after the 155-pound title.

Before earning himself a title shot, however, he’ll need a win over a big name. He named former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor specifically as a desired opponent. While a win over McGregor would put Cerrone on the fast-track to the title, it will also provide a pretty payday. There has been no official announcement on McGregor’s next fight, and there likely won’t be for some time. But Cerrone says that his next UFC fight is currently “in the works”:

“What would you like to Know? Ask anything? (only not about my next fight because that’s in the works and I can’t give you a answer)”

Immediately after getting called out by Cerrone, McGregor offered a response to “Cowboy” on Twitter:

“For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

Shortly after, Cerrone responded, agreeing to drink some of McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey with “Mystic Mac” during the pre-fight press conference for their potential fight. He even said he’ll bring some beers:

“Don’t worry @thenotoriousmma I’ll drink @properwhiskey at the Press Conference with ya!! Hell I’ll bring the budweiser”

Don’t worry @thenotoriousmma I’ll drink @properwhiskey at the Press Conference with ya!! Hell I’ll bring the budweiser https://t.co/Pmn59POlEU — Cowboy Cerrone (@Cowboycerrone) January 25, 2019

McGregor certainly liked the sound of that, saying it sounded like a “party”:

“Sounds like a party!”

Sounds like a party! https://t.co/2b46dX0xBj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2019

MMA fans are very excited about the potential of McGregor and Cerrone fighting inside the cage. They have had a few run-ins with each other verbally at press conferences in the past. Before McGregor can be booked, however, he will have to settle his issues with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) first.

Who do you think Cerrone will step into the cage against next?