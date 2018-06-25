Cowboy Cerrone Reveals When He’ll Decide To Stop Fighting

Longtime UFC lightweight and welterweight veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s latest Octagon outings haven’t been favorable to him.

Cerrone has lost four of his last five fights inside the Octagon, the latest happening this weekend (Sat. June 23, 2018) in Singapore. Cowboy lost a unanimous decision to rising 170-pound prospect Leon Edwards. Despite the loss Cerrone tells MMA Junkie that he doesn’t believe he has lost any stock:

“I don’t think I lost any stock,” Cerrone said. “I love my job more than any of you can ever imagine. I love getting in there and fighting, so winning and losing is part of this game. Of course it sucks. I only got half my check, but hey, I had fun. I really did. I had a good time.”

The former 155-pound title challenger gave props to Edwards for picking up the decision win. Cerrone still wants to fight two more times this year and issued out an open challenge to anyone who wants to give “the old dog” a scrap:

“He went out there and got the unanimous decision, five rounds, good for him,” Cerrone said. “Congratulations. I’m still looking to fight two more times this year, so if there’s anybody out there looking to fight ‘Cowboy,’ the old dog, give me a call and we can set this up.”

The 35-year-old is one of the most active fighters in the UFC’s history. He still aspires to fight at least five more years but won’t stop until the UFC suggests it’s time for him to hang up the gloves:

“I’m going to go until UFC says, ”’Cowboy,’ enough, bro. Enough, enough, enough,’” Cerrone said. “(I want to fight) at least five more years, definitely. At least. Until the UFC says, ‘No more.’”

