Cowboy Hopes He Can Land Conor McGregor Bout Next

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has a tough task ahead of him this weekend (Sat. January 19, 2018). He’ll face rising lightweight prospect Alexander Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The young up-and-comer made quite the impact during his UFC debut this past March. He made quick work of Beneil Dariush with a knockout in under a minute.

Now, he’ll step into the cage against Cerrone, a former 155-pound title challenger who has shared the cage with the best of them. Cerrone was previously linked to rumors of a possible fight with UFC mega-star Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” is seeking a path back to a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who handed him his second-ever UFC defeat this past October. To do so, he’ll need to earn a big win over a fellow top contender.

Cerrone might just be the name the Irishman is looking for. Speaking to media recently, Cerrone said he hopes a fight against “Mystic Mac” is next for him (via MMA Junkie):

“We’re working for it, for sure,” Cerrone said. “Hopefully the next fight. Conor’s his own beast. He gets to dictate the spot what he wants, so it’s whether me and the UFC agree, it’s all kind of on him. He did a good job of cementing himself, so it’s all on him.”

What do you think about Cerrone wanting to fight McGregor next?