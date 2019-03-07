Cowboy: “Prima Donna” McGregor Only Wants Main Event

All signs were pointing to a Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone bout later in 2019 after both men agreed to a fight, and the fight receiving Dana White’s blessing. But recently, after Dana White stated the bout fell through, fans were left wondering where the disconnect occurred. In a recent podcast, Joe Rogan stated the the hangup was regarding the card placement of the bout.

The bout was set to be a co-main event instead of a main event, and, according to Rogan, the fact that it would not be the main event was what halted the talks. Earlier today in an interview with ESPN, Cerrone confirmed Rogan’s disclosure:

“Conor won’t fight unless it’s a main event,” Cerrone said. “I don’t know if it’s an ego thing or a status thing for him. I don’t give a s—. I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, and I stand by that all the time. I guess he’s a prima donna and only takes main event spots. I don’t know.”

Donald Cerrone mentally invested in a fight against Conor McGregor, but he also invested a lot of time waiting around for something that didn’t happen, and the reason for the bout falling through contradicts McGregor’s image, an uncharacteristically heated Cerrone argues:

“We were all waiting on Conor for April, and he said he wasn’t ready,” Cerrone said. “I don’t know how in one breath you can say, ‘I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere,’ and the next one say, ‘I’m not ready for that one.’

“I’m more annoyed that he went radio silent after putting it out. I get it, you want to stay relevant by putting it out there, but then you can’t go radio silent. Sack up, b—-. Sign the f—ing paper.”

Donald Cerrone may be one of the most respected men in the UFC by the fans, but when it comes to negotiations, he’s just another pawn in a bigger game according to Cerrone. But one thing Cerrone does know, is that there is a hard deadline for when he will need to make some moves, with or without Conor McGregor:

“I call the UFC and tell them what to do, they tell me to shut the f— up and go sit in the corner,” Cerrone said. “I don’t have any say on that stuff. What I do know is July is the latest I’m fighting. That’s the f—ing latest. I will not wait longer than that.”

Now that Donald Cerrone has confirmed why his fight with Conor McGregor fell through, what are your thoughts on the matter?