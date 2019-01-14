Cowboy Reveals What He Wants To Be Remembered For After His Fighting Career

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is one of the biggest fan-favorites in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. The 35-year-old has been fighting since early 2006. Cerrone has been competing under the UFC’s banner since 2011. During that time, “Cowboy” has challenged for a lightweight championship, and has put together some impressive win streaks at both lightweight and welterweight.

One of the best things about a Cerrone fight is that fans know he’s going to put it all on the line when he gets into the Octagon. Of his 28 career victories, Cerrone has finished 26 of them. 17 victories by way of submission and nine via knockout. His last Octagon appearance resulted in a first-round submission victory over Mike Perry. Now, he’ll face Alexander Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1 from Brooklyn this weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019).

Cowboy’s Legacy

Speaking to the UFC ahead of this week’s fight, Cerrone commented on his legacy inside the cage. The longtime veteran said he’d like to be known as the guy that fight fans deem as a must watch each and every time he’s scheduled to fight (via BJPenn.com):

“My legacy, that’s what I want it to be, man,” Cerrone said. “I want to be like ‘f**k, Cowboy’s fighting, we’ve got to f**king watching this’. If I’m on Fight Pass, ‘we’ve got to pull over, stop the bus, we’ve got to download the app and watch this’, if it’s pay-per-view, ‘we’ve got to find a bar,’ right?

“I don’t care if people watch the rest of the card or just me. Just get in there. Cowboy’s fighting, he’s going to give it everything he’s got. To me, that’s the dying name I want. I want to be the guy that everybody loved to watch fight because, no matter who, no matter the beef, I got up, I fought, and I had integrity and respect afterwards. To me, that’s what’s important.”

What do you think Cerrone will be remembered for after his fighting days are done?