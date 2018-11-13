Cowboy Setting Sights On Lightweight Title

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone picked up a great win over the weekend (Sat. November 10, 2018). Cerrone defeated Mike Perry via first-round submission, by way of armbar, in the co-main event of UFC Denver. After the victory, Cerrone has expressed his desire to drop back down to 155 pounds, after a stellar run at welterweight.

After his victory, “Cowboy” was asked about his future plans inside the Octagon. He said he has already been offered an interesting name for a fight at lightweight. Initial rumors suggest Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor could be options, however, those remain only rumors. Following his victory, Cerrone spoke to media in Denver about his next move.

He made it clear he intends to fight at 155 pounds next. In fact, he has his sights set on bringing home a 155-pound championship – which is currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know if we can be anymore clear about it, can we? 155, I think the New Year Eve’s card will be cool, I’ll fight on Fight Pass I don’t give a sh-t, I’ll be the first fight of the night. But yeah let’s make a run, let’s train hard and be focused, let’s go get a motherf—king belt.

“I’m 182 pounds right now, that’s what I walked in at for fight week, this is heavy for me. When I’m at 155 pounds I’m usually around 176 pounds. I’m gonna have to hire a dietitian because that last five pounds sucks. Who I want [to fight]? Don’t care, but there is somebody they already came up and told me, it’s very exciting.”

