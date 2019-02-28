Cowboy Teases UFC 239 Fight With Conor McGregor

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has once again teased a fight with Conor McGregor. The match-up has been teased for the past several weeks, and it sounds like this might just be the direction the UFC is going in for McGregor’s next fight. Recently, Cerrone took to Instagram to once again tease a fight with “Notorious”. He posted a photo of a Budweiser beer next to a bottle of McGregor’s “Proper 12” Irish whiskey.

Cerrone also suggested fighting McGregor at UFC 239 on July 6th:

“@budweiser vs @properwhiskey 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 July 6th”

Talk of McGregor vs. Cerrone really heated up after “Cowboy’s” recent win over Alexander Hernandez. The longtime UFC veteran upset Hernandez at UFC Brooklyn in January with a knockout win. After the fight, Cerrone respectfully called McGregor out, to which the Irishman said he’d be honored to share the Octagon with “Cowboy” after such a great performance.

Rumors of contract bouts being signed have also circulated throughout the newswire, to which UFC President Dana White denied. McGregor is currently serving a six-month suspension for his UFC 229 actions. He’s eligible to return to fighting action in early April. That’s right on time for a fight to headline “International Fight Week” in July.

Do you think McGregor vs. Cerrone will happen at UFC 239?