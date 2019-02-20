Cowboy Teases Possible Dates For Next Fight

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone teases two possible dates for his next fight, as rumors of a clash with Conor McGregor continue to swirl.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been linked to rumors of a potential fight with Conor McGregor next. Should the fight happen, it looks like Cerrone has two dates nailed down to choose from. “Cowboy” posted a picture of himself in the gym training. He captioned it with, “April 13 or July 6th just waiting to ” :

Either date would be in line with McGregor’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspension. McGregor is eligible to return to fighting in early April. April 13th happens to be the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV), which just received a big interim middleweight title fight. July 6th is the expected week of International Fight Week, which ends in Las Vegas with UFC 239.

Talk of a fight between McGregor and Cerrone really got hot at UFC Brooklyn. “Cowboy” scored a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez. After the fight, Cerrone called out McGregor to a bout next. The Irishman responded on Twitter, and said, after a performance like that, he’d be glad to share the Octagon with the longtime UFC veteran.

McGregor and Cerrone have had verbal run-ins with each other at press conferences in the past. It will be interesting to see how they’d interact in a pre-fight setting as opponents.

What do you think about Cerrone fighting McGregor in either April or July?