Cowboy Wearing Cast Ahead of Mike Perry Fight

Fight fans are eager to see Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mike Perry throw down. The pair will co-headline UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, Colorado from the Pepsi Center. Some personal beef has brewed between the pair due to the nature of the situation at their gym.

Perry recently joined Cerrone’s longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA. Cerrone went off on the gym during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. It seemed as though both men were carrying those issues into their scheduled November 10th clash. As it turns out, Cerrone might not be able to make the walk.

Earlier today (Tues. September 25, 2018) Cowboy posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a cast. The cast is on Cerrone’s left arm and he seems to be laying in a hospital bed. Cerrone’s right eye also seems to be dinged up a bit, but that didn’t prevent him from sporting a big smile.

Here’s what Cerrone posted on Instagram, captioned off by a single worried face emoji:

Do you think Cowboy will make the walk to fight Perry?