White will get another chance to make a name for himself inside the Octagon. In his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut, White fell short against Neil Magny. “The Thundercat” filled in on short notice and was knocked out in the opening round. His toughness and willingness to go out on his shield led him to a second opportunity.

Craig White Wouldn’t Mind War With Diego Sanchez

White is set to do battle with Sanchez inside the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 8. The bout will be a part of the UFC 228 card. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, White said fans are expecting a thriller and they just might get it:

“It sounds crazy, but I know I’ll be like, ‘Wow, I just got punched in the face by Diego Sanchez’, no matter what happens when we get in there. I already see people talking about how it could be this amazing bloodbath given the way Diego and I have fought over the years. If that’s the case, so be it. Half of the pictures that were used to report this fight were of us both covered in blood in different fights we’ve had over the years. That’s the way it’s being reported, so I think it’s fair to say that people are anticipating that this one will be as bloody as f*ck. If it is going to be like that, I’ll be more than happy to be involved in it.”

