Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Accepts Felicia Spencer’s Challenge

Cris Cyborg welcomes Felicia Spencer’s challenge with open arms.

Spencer made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut last night (May 18). She made the most of her opportunity against Megan Anderson. Spencer earned a first-round submission victory.

Spencer Challenges Cyborg, Gets A Positive Response

Spencer spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter following her UFC Rochester bout. She discussed having confidence in her skills to defeat Anderson (via Bloody Elbow):

“I was telling myself two or three minutes (in) the first round ‘I don’t want to rush anything,’ but I definitely feel at home here. I felt at home in the cage today, and I feel like I’m going to rise to every occasion. People maybe were doubting my skills, but I belong here, too.”

She went on to express interest in a clash with Cyborg:

“It would be an honor. Absolutely.”



Cyborg accepted the challenge on her Twitter account:

July 27th Edmonton Canada. ❤️ I have had one @ufc fight in 15 months. Challenge accepted. #CyborgNation https://t.co/tkioMul271 — BEKENI Batwa video in bio (@criscyborg) May 19, 2019

“July 27th, Edmonton, Canada. I had one [UFC] fight in 15 months. Challenge accepted.”

Cyborg last competed back in Dec. 2018. She was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in 51 seconds, losing her UFC women’s featherweight gold in the process. Cyborg has just one fight left on her UFC contract and is hoping to secure a new deal soon. Time will tell if a contract extension can be worked out.

What do you think of a match-up between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer?