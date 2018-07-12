Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes Agree to Fight But Remain at Odds Over Date

The long awaited showdown between UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is close to reality except for one major sticking point.

The long awaited showdown between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is close to reality except for one major sticking point.

The two fighters can’t seem to come to an agreement on when and where the bout would take place.

On Wednesday, Cyborg unleashed a string of messages on Twitter aimed at Nunes that revealed she’s been offered and accepted a fight at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Tex.

I agreed for second time , fight Amanda Nunes September 8 #UFCdallas #UFC228 my last fight was 4 months ago. I’m ready to fight. — CyborgVNunes #ufc228 (@criscyborg) July 11, 2018

Cyborg last fought at UFC 222 in March with a dominant victory over Yana Kunitskaya and she hoped to return to action as soon as possible with UFC 228 looking like the best possible option.

Nunes fired back with a bout agreement of her own along with a statement that said she had been offered the fight at UFC 232, which isn’t scheduled to take place until Dec. 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two UFC champions went back and forth at each other over social media while arguing about the date but as of now there’s been no resolution.

Sources confirmed that the UFC is definitely attempting to put this fight together with hopes of booking the matchup at the year end card on Dec. 29 but there’s no word whether or not Cyborg is willing to wait that long.

Obviously judging by her messages on Twitter, Cyborg prefers to compete sooner rather than later.

As for UFC 228, the show takes place in September and still needs a main event with no confirmed headliner for that card now less than two months away.

For now it appears the two fighters will continue negotiations with the UFC as Cyborg and Nunes attempt to come to an agreement on the right date for the super fight.

When would you like to see Cris Cyborg face off with Amanda Nunes? Sound off in the comments section and let us know!