Cris Cyborg Says Showdown With Amanda Nunes Could be Last UFC Bout

Cris Cyborg may be done with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after her planned “super fight” with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion. She defeated Tonya Evinger to capture the gold back in July 2017 at UFC 214. She’s gone on to have successful title defenses against Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

There’s a lot of confusion over the terms of a potential bout between Cyborg and Nunes. Cyborg says she was offered the fight for Sept. 8, but Nunes countered with a signed contract for UFC 232 in December. Cyborg told Combate News that she doesn’t want to wait that long (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Friday, last week, I talked to the UFC, and I said I wanted to fight, that I’m ready to fight. I’ve been training, ready, and I want to fight. They offered me September, the 8th, in Dallas, to fight Amanda. I said that’s fine. I’ll fight. I’ve been training. I’m ready. A champion has to be ready all the time. Then on Monday they said (she) didn’t accept Sept. 8. Then I said I wanted to fight anyway. I want to fight. I don’t want to be idle. And then Amanda sent the picture, saying she accepted the fight on Dec. 29.”

Cyborg went on to say that she thinks the Nunes bout will be her last under the UFC banner.

“I believe (Nunes) will be my last fight in the UFC. My contract goes until March, and with me waiting to fight in December, I think it will be the last one people will see me fight.”

Cyborg hasn’t been shy in expressing her desire to box. The loss of Cyborg would be a huge blow to the UFC women’s featherweight division as it revolves around Cyborg. At the moment, the UFC doesn’t even have rankings for the division.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will leave the UFC after fighting Amanda Nunes?