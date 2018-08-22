BREAKING: Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Signed for UFC 232

ESPN has reported that a bout between UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been signed for UFC 232, scheduled for December 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to finalize the first female champion vs champion superfight in UFC history. The fight will be for Cyborg’s featherweight championship.

There have been a series of obstacles in getting the names on the dotted line, as Cris Cyborg has been very vocal in not wanting to wait until December until she fights again, with the chief reason being that she wants to remain active during her prime years for the sake of her legacy and the enjoyment of her fans. That should not be mistaken for disinterest on the part of Cyborg’s team, as she has pushed for this fight just as hard as Nunes, recently stating,

“Amanda has talked a bunch of stuff, saying she couldn’t fight, that she was injured and would take her six months to recover,” Cyborg told MMA Fighting last month. “She challenged me in January and said she’s injured and needs some time. OK, fine, but I’m a champion in my division and I’m always fighting. She’s used to fighting only once a year, but I’m ready to fight now. It’s been four months since my last fight, and I’m ready. There’s no excuse. ‘Oh, but there aren’t opponents for you.’ There are. If you look out there, there are. I’ve always fought in Invicta and always had opponents.”

Cyborg last fought in the first-round destruction of Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 and has gone undefeated since losing her very first professional fight in 2005. Amanda Nunes recently defended her bantamweight championship successfully against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224, in what can likewise be described as a destruction of her opponent. Now, the two most dominant women in the UFC will finally turn their attention to one another, seeking to continue their path of destruction and stake their claim as the undisputed pound for pound best female fighter in the promotion.

What is your prediction for this superfight?!