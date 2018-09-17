Cris Cyborg calls Amanda Nunes a traitor to Brazilian mixed martial arts fans.

Cyborg and Nunes are set to do battle in a champion vs. champion bout at UFC 232. Cyborg’s UFC women’s featherweight title will be on the line. The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29.

Cyborg recently spoke to FanSided.com and expressed dismay for Nunes. Cyborg believes “The Lioness” doesn’t represent her home country:

“‘Creonte’ is a Brazilian word that means traitor. I think it’s embarrassing that the UFC made Amanda the first female Brazilian champion and instead of representing Brazil when she fights, she calls herself American Top Team. She disrespects Brazilian MMA fans every time she walks into the cage as a part of American Top Team. This is the same gym as Colby Covington. He disrespected Brazil so badly that the UFC was worried they didn’t have enough security to keep him safe and had to move his fight against [Rafael dos Anjos] to the USA instead of Brazil.”

UFC 232 will mark Cyborg’s third title defense in the UFC. Nunes will compete in the blue corner for the first time since her July 2016 title fight against Miesha Tate. Cyborg hasn’t lost in over 13 years, meanwhile Nunes is on a seven-fight winning streak and hasn’t been defeated in about four years.

