Cris Cyborg Comments On UFC Departure, Wants To Be Respected Elsewhere

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cris Cyborg
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg isn’t exactly shedding tears over her UFC exit.

This past Friday afternoon, an interview with UFC president Dana White was released through UFC’s YouTube channel. During the sitdown with Laura Sanko, White revealed that Cyborg is no longer a member of the UFC roster. White said the UFC will not match any offers Cyborg receives from other promotions.

Cyborg Speaks Out On UFC Departure

Cyborg took to her Instagram account to release a statement on her UFC exit (via MMAFighting.com).

Estou muito feliz Deus é fiel , finalizei a ERA #UFC fiz minha última luta, isso quer dizer que ninguém me liberou 😅! Juntos tivemos a ERA #eliteXc , ERA #Strikeforce , ERA #InvictaFC e Era #UFC, todas foram de sucesso! Estaremos começando uma nova #ERA em breve novidades ansiosa para saber aonde vai ser a nossa próxima ERA! A Nação Cyborg já era Gigante antes da da ERA UFC mesmo tentando nos deletar, imagina agora que estaremos em um barco que a Nação Cyborg vai ser bem-vindo. “ Vai ser só alegria “ ! 🚨 galera não deixem de seguir meu canal do YouTube vai ter em breve novidades. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• I'm very happy God is faithful, I finished ERA #UFC I did my last fight, that means no one released me 😅! Together we had ERA #eliteXc, ERA #Strikeforce, ERA #InvictaFC and ERA #UFC, all were successful! We will be starting a new #ERA soon news I’m excited to know where will be our next ERA! The Cyborg Nation was already Giant before the ERA UFC even trying to delete us, imagine now that we will be in a boat that the Cyborg Nation will be welcome. “It will be just joy”! 🚨 guys be sure to follow my YouTube channel will soon have news. #CYBORGNATION #NEWERA

“Dana didn’t want to give me the rematch, only a six-fight contract, and the UFC unfortunately doesn’t have girls in my division,” Cyborg wrote in Portuguese. “I’d die in the UFC without fighting, and still being defamed, so the best option would be see other promotions that have my division, where I could fight more often. Who knows, maybe one day Amanda and I will rematch. No one knows what tomorrow might bring, God’s the one who makes my plans.”

Cyborg went on to respond to a fan who said, “Dana who?”

“I believe a guy with dark soul.”

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion also expressed her joy in getting a chance to compete under a new promotion.

“I’m going to a place people knows about the word respect,” Cyborg wrote in English. “Uncle Dana don’t want give the rematch .. I can’t be stuck [with a promotion that] don’t have my division.. I can’t be fighting 1 time per year.. and the boss try damage my brand. I’m fighter and human [being] too.”