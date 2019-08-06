Cris Cyborg Comments On UFC Departure, Wants To Be Respected Elsewhere

Cris Cyborg isn’t exactly shedding tears over her UFC exit.

This past Friday afternoon, an interview with UFC president Dana White was released through UFC’s YouTube channel. During the sitdown with Laura Sanko, White revealed that Cyborg is no longer a member of the UFC roster. White said the UFC will not match any offers Cyborg receives from other promotions.

Cyborg Speaks Out On UFC Departure

Cyborg took to her Instagram account to release a statement on her UFC exit (via MMAFighting.com).

“Dana didn’t want to give me the rematch, only a six-fight contract, and the UFC unfortunately doesn’t have girls in my division,” Cyborg wrote in Portuguese. “I’d die in the UFC without fighting, and still being defamed, so the best option would be see other promotions that have my division, where I could fight more often. Who knows, maybe one day Amanda and I will rematch. No one knows what tomorrow might bring, God’s the one who makes my plans.”

Cyborg went on to respond to a fan who said, “Dana who?”

“I believe a guy with dark soul.”

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion also expressed her joy in getting a chance to compete under a new promotion.

“I’m going to a place people knows about the word respect,” Cyborg wrote in English. “Uncle Dana don’t want give the rematch .. I can’t be stuck [with a promotion that] don’t have my division.. I can’t be fighting 1 time per year.. and the boss try damage my brand. I’m fighter and human [being] too.”