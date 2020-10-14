Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Cris Cyborg Confident Bellator’s Featherweight Division Will ‘Be The Best Division In Women’s MMA’

By Cole Shelton
Cris Cyborg Scott Coker
Image Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg believes Bellator’s featherweight division will soon be considered the best division in all of women’s MMA.

Cyborg is set to headline Bellator 249 against Arlene Blencowe which will be her first title defense. Cyborg won the title in her Bellator debut against Julia Budd and is glad to be in the promotion that is focused on building the featherweight division up.

“This make me very happy and excited, and it’s motivating,” Cyborg said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “Every time I see new girls sign with Bellator it’s the one thing that makes me sign with Bellator, is I have the whole division of 145. I’m not going to have to wait one year, nine months for fight. I know I have girls in my division, and I believe our division at 145 is going to be the best division in women’s MMA.”

Cris Cyborg enters this fight as a massive favorite with many expecting her to defend her belt. The good news for the Brazilian though is there are a ton of options after Blencowe if she does get her hand raised. Unlike in the UFC when she was forced to fight bantamweights moving up, Cyborg is confident in Bellator’s featherweight division to be among the best.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

UFC

Khabib: Tony Ferguson Is “Finished,” Should Fight Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Tony Ferguson will ever be the same fighter again after losing to Justin Gaethje...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs....
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Declines Darren Till’s ‘Weak A**’ Offer To Corner Him At UFC 255

Mike Perry won't be having Darren Till in his corner after all. When Perry fought and beat Mickey Gall...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Cris Cyborg Confident Bellator’s Featherweight Division Will ‘Be The Best Division In Women’s MMA’

Cris Cyborg believes Bellator's featherweight division will soon be considered the best division in all of women's MMA. Cyborg...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley Praises Impa Kasanganay After Highlight-Reel KO

Joaquin Buckley had nothing but praise for Impa Kasanganay after UFC Fight Island 5. Entering the fight, Kasanganay was...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Doesn’t Expect To Rematch Paulo Costa Ever, Compares It To McGregor-Aldo

Israel Adesanya doesn't expect to fight Paulo Costa ever again. In the main event of UFC 253, Adesanya and...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Explains Why Jon Jones Should Fight Israel Adesanya ‘Sooner Than Later’

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones should fight Israel Adesanya sooner rather than later. After Adesanya TKO'd Paulo Costa at...
Read more
UFC

John Kavanagh Releases Old Email Of UFC Rejecting Conor McGregor

On December 13th, 2012, a 24-year-old Conor McGregor was winning titles for the Cage Warriors promotion in Ireland. He was 11-2 and...
Read more
MMA

Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier, Challenged By Chimaev

Nate Diaz recently took a shot at both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor on Twitter. Shortly after, the Stockton fighter was challenged...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Explains Why Khabib Will Retire Undefeated

Daniel Cormier believes that longtime training partner and reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is practically unbeatable and that his final MMA...
Read more
UFC

Marvin Vettori vs. Jacare Souza Reported for UFC 256

Some much-needed meat has been added to the bones of the UFC 256 lineup in December when middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jacare...
Read more
UFC

Khabib: Tony Ferguson Is “Finished,” Should Fight Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not believe Tony Ferguson will ever be the same fighter again after losing to Justin Gaethje...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson Only Interested In Contender Fights To Earn Title Shot

Michelle Waterson only wants to fight ahead of her after her win over Angela Hill. Waterson snapped her two-fight...
Read more
MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje May Have Fans in Attendance

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is exploring the possibility of having a live audience for UFC 254: Khabib vs....
Read more
UFC

Artem Lobov Says Zubaira Tukhugov Should ‘Be Cut From The UFC,’ Still Hopes Fight Can Happen

Artem Lobov still wants to fight Zubaira Tukhugov after the UFC 229 incident. Lobov and Tukhugov have not gotten...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube