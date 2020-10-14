Cris Cyborg Confident Bellator’s Featherweight Division Will ‘Be The Best Division In Women’s MMA’

Cris Cyborg believes Bellator’s featherweight division will soon be considered the best division in all of women’s MMA.

Cyborg is set to headline Bellator 249 against Arlene Blencowe which will be her first title defense. Cyborg won the title in her Bellator debut against Julia Budd and is glad to be in the promotion that is focused on building the featherweight division up.

“This make me very happy and excited, and it’s motivating,” Cyborg said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “Every time I see new girls sign with Bellator it’s the one thing that makes me sign with Bellator, is I have the whole division of 145. I’m not going to have to wait one year, nine months for fight. I know I have girls in my division, and I believe our division at 145 is going to be the best division in women’s MMA.”

Cris Cyborg enters this fight as a massive favorite with many expecting her to defend her belt. The good news for the Brazilian though is there are a ton of options after Blencowe if she does get her hand raised. Unlike in the UFC when she was forced to fight bantamweights moving up, Cyborg is confident in Bellator’s featherweight division to be among the best.