Cris Cyborg Criticizes Joe Rogan’s UFC 240 Commentary

Cris Cyborg believes Joe Rogan was undermining her performance at UFC 240.

At UFC 240, Cyborg took on Felicia Spencer in the co-main event. It was a one-sided affair in favor of Cyborg, but many fight fans took issue with the commentary. Many criticized Rogan as they felt he overemphasized Spencer’s toughness, while claiming that Cyborg was tired and not the same fighter she once was.

Cyborg Responds To Rogan’s Commentary

Cyborg spoke to James Lynch of theScoreMMA. During the interview, Cyborg responded to Rogan’s remarks (via BJPenn.com).

“For sure for sure, they work together,” Cyborg responded. “The commentator has a lot of influence like the UFC have a lot of influence, because they have a lot of media behind it, like Dana White. But you have to be real, you can not be on people’s side because ‘I like my favorite fighter so I’m going to help this guy,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Cyborg has taken issue with Rogan. Cyborg bashed Rogan over a joke he made several years back, questioning Cyborg’s gender. Rogan has since apologized. Cyborg’s bout against Spencer was the last on her UFC deal. The former UFC women’s featherweight champion has been at odds with the promotion over a new contract.