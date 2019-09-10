Cris Cyborg Explains The Big Differences Between Bellator & UFC Contract

Cris Cyborg is very happy with her contract with Bellator compared to what she was getting in the UFC.

Bellator announced it was the biggest contract in women’s MMA history. For Cris Cyborg, there are many differences in the contract and all the positives are in Bellator’s favor.

“There are many differences between the two promotional contracts,” Cyborg said to MMA Fighting. “Being able to compete in boxing and pro-wrestling allows me the ability to build my brand in other demographics if the opportunities are available. Another benefit with the Bellator contract is that I won’t be forced into wearing a uniform for $5,000.

“I will have the opportunity to seek fair market value for any brands or logos wanting to use the Cyborg brand to promote their products or services.”

When she will make her promotional debut is to be decided. She is expected to fight Julia Budd for the title. For now, her goal is to become a champion in Bellator at featherweight and make history doing so.

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class,” Cyborg said. I am willing to fight whoever Scott Coker asks me to fight. I am looking to stay active and fight anyone in the featherweight top 10.”