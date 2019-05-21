Cris Cyborg Explains Why She Is Interested In Felicia Spencer Fight

After Felicia Spencer beat Megan Anderson at UFC Rochester, former featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg was called out by the undefeated fighter. After all, there aren’t many options for fighters in the division to fight, so taking on Cyborg made too much sense.

And, it turns out that Cyborg is interested in the matchup against the now 7-0 professional. But, why she wants to fight in Edmonton in July rather than fight in Anaheim in August, which is very close to where she lives is simple.

“You know I haven’t fought, one fight in 16 months,” Cyborg said on MMA Junkie Radio. “And they make me wait nine months for Amanda, and then when they pass over that fight, five months, and then too long to fight for me.”

Although a rematch against Nunes made sense, Cyborg just wants to get back into the Octagon. One reason why she wants to get back in there soon is the fact that it will be the last fight of her contract. Meaning, if she wins she could force the UFC’s hand, or she could explore her options on the market coming off a win.

“When she’s calling me out I said cool, let’s fight,” Cyborg said. “I already have asked for fights two months after Amanda fight just to be ready and be prepared. Of course I’d like to fight in Anaheim, but I have one fight left and the Anaheim date … I’m going to be a free agent after that.”

In the end, Cyborg just wants to fight, and taking on Felicia Spencer makes too much sense not to happen.