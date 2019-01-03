Cris Cyborg Felt Disrespected After UFC 232 Loss

Cris Cyborg didn’t appreciate being rushed out of the Octagon after her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event of UFC 232, Cyborg defended the women’s featherweight championship against Nunes, who is the reigning bantamweight title holder. Nunes blitzed Cyborg and wasn’t afraid to trade strikes. Her speed and power were too much for Cyborg to handle. Cyborg was finished in 51 seconds and Nunes made history by becoming the first female in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Cris Cyborg Talks ‘Disrespectful’ UFC 232 Moment

During the post-fight press conference, Cyborg talked about being rushed outside the Octagon once the result was read (via MMAFighting.com):

“They just kicked me out of the cage. I think (it’s) very bad, very disrespectful, because I did a lot for the sport. I was supposed to say hello for my fans and talk to them. I think it’s not right. But OK, they did, (it’s) already done, I can go (to the) media and talk to my fans, say how I appreciate them, how them coming to the cage to watch my fight, all Cyborg Nation here to watch me. It’s OK, I just feel like I’m supposed to say something. Two Brazilian fighters, two champions. That’s it.”

Cyborg hadn’t lost since her professional mixed martial arts debut back in 2005. Many are wondering what’s next for Cyborg as UFC president Dana White isn’t sold on the idea of an immediate rematch. There’s also Cyborg’s discontent with the UFC over having her sit on the sidelines for months.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will make her UFC exit sooner rather than later?