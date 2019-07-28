Cris Cyborg Goes Off on Dana White for Bullying her

Cris Cyborg’s future with the UFC is uncertain right now as she has to make a big decision that will impact her MMA career.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion just completed her UFC contract as she fought out the last fight on the deal that she as with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

She did so when she scored a unanimous decision over Felicia Spencer in the co-headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event. This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Coming in and even more out of this fight, speculation as to what she’ll do is a hot topic. Many believe that if she signs a new deal then she would get a rematch against the two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Cris Cyborg Goes Off on Dana White

However, it appears that due to a fractured relationship with UFC President Dana White may have an impact on whether a deal gets made.

“We have a lot of issues, me and the UFC,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “Media and people don’t see a lot of things inside but we have a lot of things to work to continue to stay (in UFC) Everybody knows I don’t have the best and greatest relationship with UFC, I don’t have the best relationship with Dana White. He’s bullied me around, bullied me on the Internet and I’m suffering bullying everywhere because of this. I have a daughter, I have a father and I don’t think it’s nice and he’s never, ever said, ‘I’m sorry’ or told me anything about this. It’s going to continue, it’s not finished.”

It also doesn’t help that Cyborg believes White is hurting her brand by claiming that she doesn’t want to fight Nunes for a second time despite the fact that she is the second biggest female star the promotion has behind the champion.

“Like to say I’m scared of Amanda Nunes, to say I don’t want to fight her, this is a liar. I text him after the fight saying I want the rematch. This don’t help grow my brand. It damages my brand and if I’m going to work for a promotion I don’t want someone to damage by brand. I want to work together and we’re going to have to take a little time and see.”