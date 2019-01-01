Cris Cyborg Has One Fight Remaining on UFC Contract Following UFC 232

Cris Cyborg has been arguably the most dominant competitor in women’s mixed martial arts for over a decade. After losing her debut fight in 2005, Cyborg appeared unstoppable as she steamrolled each of her opponents, making it to a decision only twice in her next 20 fights. That streak would continue on Saturday, only it was Cyborg who was on the wrong end of the stoppage in what might be her penultimate UFC performance, as heading into UFC 232, Cyborg revealed that she only had two fights remaining on her UFC contract:

“After my fight with Nunes, my management will sit with the UFC and discuss what is next,” Cyborg told FloCombat. “Counting Dec. 29, I have two remaining fights on my UFC deal, and am hopeful my new management can help repair the relationship on both sides.

“My team will do their due diligence before we decide which direction to head next.”

With Cris Cyborg losing to Amanda Nunes in the evening’s co-main event, it would seem a great deal of leverage was lost from the Cyborg camp in terms of the negotiating table. Dana White has already voiced that he is not too high on granting Cyborg a rematch for the featherweight championship, stating the victory by Amanda Nunes was “pretty decisive.” Immediately following the loss, Cyborg took to Twitter to address the public, stating that there is more to being a champion than a title belt:

Today was not our day, but I want you to know that I am very grateful for your affection! Life is like that one day we lose and one day we win!

Belt for me has always been symbolic, the most important is to be a champion in the lives of people making a difference in this world! pic.twitter.com/jsue0el4dd — Thank You Cyborg Nation (@criscyborg) December 30, 2018

With one fight remaining on her UFC contract, it would seem there are two options that would make the most sense for Cyborg: a rematch for the 145 championship against Amanda Nunes or a showdown with Megan Anderson, a fight that has been years in the making.

