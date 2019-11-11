Cris Cyborg Hopes For Cross-Promotion Rematch With Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg is now on the Bellator roster, but she still wants a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Back in Dec. 2018, Cyborg and Nunes collided for the UFC women’s featherweight title. For the first time since her pro debut back in May 2005, Cyborg was beaten. She suffered a knockout loss to Nunes in 51 seconds.

Cyborg Eyes Cross-Promotion Rematch With Nunes

Speaking to TMZ, Cyborg said that from the day she was in talks with Bellator president Scott Coker about signing with the promotion that she wanted to do cross-promotion bouts with the UFC (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Before I signed with Bellator, the first thing I asked Scott for (is) maybe to have the possibility to fight (against UFC fighters) – the same he’s doing for Rizin (with) his champions fighting with champions in Japan. … I said maybe if he’ll be able to do that,” Cyborg said.

Cyborg hopes to get a chance to avenge her loss to Nunes through cross-promotion.

“Cris Cyborg (vs.) Amanda Nunes – she’s the UFC champion, and I hope in the future (UFC) vs. Bellator champion, maybe the fight will happen. Scott said yes, we can do that,” Cyborg said. “Dana White (just has) to call him and make this happen, and I think everybody would like to watch.”

“One-fight deal – just call Scott.”

Cyborg is scheduled to challenge Julia Budd for the Bellator women’s featherweight title on Jan. 25. Meanwhile, Nunes will put her UFC women’s bantamweight championship on the line against Germaine de Randamie on Dec. 14.