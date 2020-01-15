Cris Cyborg Hoping To Explore Potential Options With WWE & Boxing

Cris Cyborg is relishing in being able to take advantage of other opportunities under the Bellator banner.

Cyborg is scheduled to compete for the Bellator women’s featherweight gold on Jan. 25. Julia Budd is the 145-pound ruler. The two will collide inside The Forum in Inglewood, California to close out Bellator 238.

Cyborg Discusses Freedom With Bellator

Cyborg spoke to reporters during a scrum ahead of Bellator 238. She talked about being able to do more things career-wise now that she’s a Bellator fighter (via MMAJunkie.com).

“You know I always like to challenge myself, and if I have the opportunity … I think it’s a big thing, signing a deal with Bellator,” Cyborg told reporters, including MMA Junkie, Monday at her gym in Huntington Beach, Calif. “It’s something I can be able to do, boxing fight, I can do WWE, pro wrestling, anything, and Scott (Coker) with me, behind me. He’s going to help promote Bellator, too. This is the good thing. I love a challenge, and if this opportunity shows up for me, for sure I’m in.”

Cyborg went on to praise Bellator president Scott Coker for giving her the freedom to explore other ventures.

“I think he opened a lot of things in my career,” Cyborg said. “When I fought Gina Carano, he opened the door for women’s MMA, and I think all the girls – most of the girls – at 145 are in Bellator now. They wait for me there, and I’m very happy. I’m not going to have to struggle to wait to fight and work with a boss that wants to work with you. It’s very nice. When they promote the fighters, I think it’s great.”