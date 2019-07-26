Cris Cyborg Laughs At Dana White: ‘He’s Always Lying’

Cris Cyborg and Dana White have not been agreeing with each other as of late. The UFC president has said the former featherweight champion does not want the Amanda Nunes rematch. Yet, the Brazilian says she has never been offered the rematch.

For Cyborg, she doesn’t focus on or care what the UFC boss has to say.

“I’m just laughing,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie at UFC 240 media day. “He’s always lying. I just keep (focus) on myself and keep doing what I’m doing. I know the truth is going to come out.”

With Cris Cyborg set to be a free agent after her UFC 240 bout against Felicia Spencer, White has not been her biggest fan. The former champ she says she just laughs off anything the president says about her.

“If Dana White does something nice for me, I’m going to be surprised,” Cyborg said. “He’s doing this all my career. I just laugh at him. When I see him, I just laugh.

For now, Cris Cyborg is just focused on her fight and is eager to get back into the Octagon. Whether or not this is her last fight in the Las Vegas-based promotion is to be seen.