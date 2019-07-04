Cris Cyborg Says Loss To Amanda Nunes Doesn’t Taint Her Legacy

Cris Cyborg isn’t unbeatable, but she doesn’t believe her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes damages her legacy.

Back in Dec. 2018, Cyborg put the UFC women’s featherweight gold on the line against Nunes. The bout served as UFC 232’s co-headliner. Cyborg hadn’t lost since her professional debut back in 2005, but it only took Nunes 51 seconds to put her away.

Cris Cyborg Says Amanda Nunes Loss Does Hurt Legacy

Speaking to Tatame, Cyborg said she doesn’t feel losing to Nunes in the fashion that she did impacts her legacy in a negative way (via Bloody Elbow):

“The first thing I did after my last fight was to ask for a rematch. I asked Dana White and he publicly said he wouldn’t give me an immediate rematch. Amanda Nunes also said that maybe after two years (the rematch could happen), but life goes on. That won’t stop my legacy nor my work. If (the fight) is supposed to happen, it’ll happen. It’s not up to just me. If it were, it would have had happened, because that was the first thing I asked for after the fight. Everyone knows that it doesn’t change my legacy. I lost my MMA debut and that only made me stronger so I could get where I am. I believe there still is much more to come.”

Cyborg will return to action on July 27. She’ll meet Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It’ll be the last fight on Cyborg’s current UFC deal.