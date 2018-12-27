Cris Cyborg Gets Medicals Done During UFC 232 Fight Week (Video)

Cris Cyborg was none too pleased with having to go through medicals during fight week.

This Saturday night (Dec. 29), Cyborg will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight gold against 135-pound ruler Amanda Nunes. The title bout will serve as UFC 232’s co-main event. The event was initially set to take place in Las Vegas, but has been moved to Inglewood, California. Needless to say, it has served as an inconvenience for the fighters.

Cris Cyborg Gets Medical Done

Cyborg has been posting videos in the buildup to UFC 232. In the clip above, she discusses having to undergo medicals during fight week (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was supposed to fight in Nevada and they changed it to California. I don’t have a license for California, now I’m doing the other [business] I have to do to make a fight here. This is ridiculous. First time, and I still have to do other ones and that I don’t know if we’re gonna do. But I have to do it for this fight license.”

UFC 232 was moved to The Forum when the Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear Jon Jones due to the discovery of a trace amount of turinabol in his system. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that this was a pulsing effect rather than a recent dosage.

