Cris Cyborg Not A Fan Of UFC’s Private Island Plans

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg feels the UFC should exercise patience.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll globally. Lives have been lost and businesses have shut down at least temporarily. During a time of uncertainty, UFC president Dana White has attempted to push forward with events. He claims it isn’t about being money-hungry, but rather trying to help restore some normalcy.

Cris Cyborg Denounces UFC’s Private Island Plans

The UFC is in the process of securing a private island for international fight cards. On top of that, the promotion plans to make a return on May 9. Appearing on The No-Sports Report, Cyborg said now is not the time to try to run fight cards (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Everybody has to be quarantined,” Cyborg said. “It’s the rules for everyone. You know a lot of people don’t want to be home. A lot of people are struggling now, and I think he personally should do something (other) than just think about himself and boxing and MMA fights. … I think it’s better to wait, like everyone – respect everyone.”

Cyborg went on to say that the UFC or any other promotion should exercise patience.

“Even though the fighters have to be together for training, you could say, ‘OK, I’m going to make an event now.’ Do you think if you (did) say, ‘OK, Cris, you’re going to have a fight,’ I’m going to have to make my team?” Cyborg said. “You know, I have to put my team together. We are going to be together, training. Then you put the risk of the family around you. You know, I think you had to wait and have respect for the process. Be patient.”

The state of Florida declared sports on a national level as essential. While the UFC hasn’t announced anything for Florida, the possibility is there as long as Disney and ESPN gives them the green light. The promotion is planning to use its APEX facility in Las Vegas once the Nevada State Athletic Commission opens up sporting events again.