Cris Cyborg On UFC Departure: ‘I Don’t Regret Anything’

Cris Cyborg isn’t having second thoughts about making her exit from the UFC.

Cyborg and the UFC have always had a rocky relationship. The dominant women’s featherweight was on the receiving end of gender jokes from Joe Rogan and UFC president Dana White before joining the promotion. At one point, White said Cyborg looked like Wanderlei Silva in a dress.

Cris Cyborg Has No Regrets With UFC Departure

While Cyborg and the UFC seemingly made amends, things never seemed quite right. Throughout her UFC tenure, Cyborg continued to express her dismay with Rogan’s comments and has claimed that her daughter gets bullied over White’s remark. In a new video on her YouTube channel, Cyborg made it clear that she’s happy to move on (via MMAFighting.com).

“Everything I did, I was always feeling in my heart. I don’t regret anything. . .” Cyborg said.

“[The UFC] is in the past. It’s in the past since my last fight. I put it in the past in my heart. I believe I made a lot in the UFC. I believe I’m one of the girls who fought in the UFC who has more wins than losses. I believe all places I’ve been had something special in it. With the UFC, I wanted to be fighting in the UFC. I went through all the hard time cutting weight to make my division and they made it. Amanda is the champion, there is a division. Every moment of my life I start a project and the UFC project was to have my division. I put an effort to get down to the division, I made it, and there is a division now.”

Cyborg said she’s thankful that White granted her the release just two days after UFC 240. As far as where she will sign on the dotted line, Cyborg didn’t give an answer but said fight fans should know soon.