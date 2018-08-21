Cris Cyborg Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s WWE Raw Women’s Title Win

Cris Cyborg reacts to Ronda Rousey’s first WWE title win.

Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss was one of the featured matches on the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view this past Sunday night (Aug. 19). Rousey submitted Bliss in just four minutes to become the new WWE Raw women’s champion. After the bout, Rousey celebrated and embraced with Natalya, the Bella Twins, and her husband UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

Cris Cyborg Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s WWE Title Win

Cyborg has expressed interest in transitioning to the WWE and has even been open to taking a pin or submission from Rousey inside the squared circle. She took to Twitter to congratulate “Rowdy:”

“Congrats to the baddest woman on the planet Ronda Rousey on the first of many WWE belts. Sincerely, the most feared woman on the planet.”

Cyborg is at a crossroads in terms of her fighting future. She is the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion, but not many fighters are lining up to challenge her. She wants to fight women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes sooner than December. Cyborg has entertained the possibility of moving on to boxing as well. Time will tell what she ultimately ends up doing.

Back in July 2017, Cyborg defeated former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger via third round TKO to capture the women’s featherweight gold. Cyborg was scheduled to meet Megan Anderson at UFC 214, but Anderson pulled out due to personal reasons. Cyborg would go on to successfully defend her gold in a tough bout against Holly Holm. Her second defense was a first-round destruction over Yana Kunitskaya.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will wind up in WWE?