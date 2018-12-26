Cris Cyborg Reacts To UFC 232 Relocation

Cris Cyborg isn’t a fan of how the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed news of their year-end pay-per-view being relocated.

Cyborg is set to defend her UFC women’s featherweight title against women’s 135-pound ruler Amanda Nunes. The bout will serve as UFC 232’s co-main event this Saturday night (Dec. 29). Instead of the action taking place in Las Vegas, however, the switch was made to have UFC 232 moved to The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Cris Cyborg Responds To UFC 232 Move

Cyborg recently posted a video reacting to the news of UFC 232’s relocation. She criticized how the UFC handled the reveal (via MMAFighting.com):

“This is crazy. They’re supposed to contact everybody. We’re partners. We’re partners. We can’t partner together … and they don’t contact you before. But I was in touch with my manager and he didn’t know, too. He was buying gifts for his family. Nobody knows. Just really don’t like. How can you call media and not call your fighters? For you to prepare yourself before and handle things before. How long do they know this?”

UFC 232 headliner Jon Jones was found to have a trace amount of turinabol in his system again. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that this was due to a pulsing effect and not a recent injection. Despite this, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) wouldn’t allow Jones to compete in Las Vegas as there wasn’t enough time to investigate.

