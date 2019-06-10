Cris Cyborg Responds To Dana White Saying He Doesn’t Think She Wants Amanda Nunes Rematch

Cris Cyborg caught wind of Dana White’s comments during the UFC 238 post-fight press conference and has responded.

Cyborg was last seen in action back in Dec. 2018. She was stunned by Amanda Nunes, losing via knockout in 51 seconds. Cyborg is scheduled to take on Felicia Spencer on July 27 at UFC 240.

Cris Cyborg Responds To Dana White

During the UFC 238 post-fight press conference, White told reporters that Nunes wants a rematch with Cyborg but that he doesn’t believe the feeling is mutual. Cyborg took to her Twitter account to roast White over the comment:

If you believe I’m scared or don’t want a rematch you’re probably also the same type of fan who believed Ronda Rousey wanted to fight @criscyborg every time Dana White said it during an interview. #CyborgNation join me today 10:45 PST with @arielhelwani and @espnmma pic.twitter.com/6YvxkbI9wj — Cris Cyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 10, 2019

“If you believe I’m scared or don’t want a rematch you’re probably also the same type of fan who believed Ronda Rousey wanted to fight [me] every time Dana White said it during an interview.”

Before her bout with Nunes, Cyborg hadn’t lost since May 2005. She had gone 20-0, 1 NC in her last 21 outings before the KO loss. Nunes will be defending her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6.

Nunes has been on a tear, winning her last eight bouts. She hasn’t suffered a defeat since Sept. 2014. “The Lioness'” bout with Holm will mark her fourth 135-pound title defense.