Cris Cyborg Responds to Dana White’s “Afraid” Comments

Cris Cyborg has responded to Dana White’s claim that she is afraid of losing again after falling to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. In the TMZ interview, White stated, “I think it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t want that fight. It’s a bad fight for her. I think that [Cyborg] is at the point where she’s afraid to lose again. Losing again isn’t something she’s interested in.”

In her first interview since the publication of those comments, Cris Cyborg decided to address White’s comments and share her reaction when she was made aware of them, which could be classified as unsurprised (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“You think I’m surprised when Dana says things like this? I’m not,” Cyborg told TMZ. “I’m gonna be surprised if Dana White says something nice for me. It’s not new for me. And just challenge, I go over there and do my best.

“Dana White’s never stepped in the cage. He never fight before, he doesn’t know the fighter life because he’s the promoter.”

Indeed Dana White has been throwing Cyborg under the bus as of late, also claiming that she turned down a rematch against Amanda Nunes, which Cyborg refuted. But Cyborg will be competing this weekend at UFC 240, however, against Felicia Spencer in what will be the final fight of her UFC contract. And if her public disagreements with Dana White is any indication, it could also be the final fight of her UFC career:

“I fight Saturday and after Saturday, for sure I’m going to ask any question the media has for me. I think I have to it a step at a time, focus now on Saturday, my next fight, and my fans know who I am. My fans know if I’m scared. I’m going to [get through this fight] and then talk to media.”

Do you believe Cris Cyborg is afraid to lose again?