Cris Cyborg Reveals The Worst Thing About Losing To Amanda Nunes

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has gone into detail on the worst thing about her loss to Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg was the reigning UFC women’s featherweight title holder. She took on Nunes back in Dec. 2018. Nunes was the women’s bantamweight champion going into the bout, so she was looking for “champ-champ” status. She earned that distinction in emphatic fashion. “The Lioness” stopped Cyborg in 51 seconds via knockout.

Cris Cyborg Discusses Worst Thing About Losing To Amanda Nunes

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Cyborg detailed the worst part about her loss to Nunes.

“The worst thing there is after you lose a fight is to take a shower,” she continued. “You take a shower by yourself and that flash comes in your head all the time, and then you start to question (yourself). One side says something, the other side says something else. There’s a fight inside your head every time you take a shower. The week after that fight was a difficult moment.”

Cyborg hadn’t suffered a defeat since her pro MMA debut back in May 2005. She had gone 20-0, 1 NC since that loss. After losing to Nunes, Cyborg went 2-0 including her Bellator women’s featherweight title win over Julia Budd back in January.

As for Nunes, she still has a hold on both the UFC 135-pound and 145-pound gold. Since her stunning victory over Cyborg, Nunes has had successful bantamweight title defenses over Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. She is expected to put her women’s featherweight title on the line against Felicia Spencer sometime this year.