Cris Cyborg Says it Would be ‘Great’ to Face Ronda Rousey in WWE

Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey didn’t take place inside the Octagon, but can it come to fruition inside the squared circle?

Cyborg and Rousey once had a heated feud, but a bout between the two never materialized. At the time, Cyborg was coming off her destruction under the Strikeforce banner as a featherweight. Rousey made the jump to the UFC following the promotion’s purchase of Strikeforce. “Rowdy” became the most dominating women’s bantamweight the sport had ever seen.

The problem with such a bout was that Cyborg couldn’t cut down to 135 pounds. UFC president Dana White insisted that Cyborg had to cut the weight or the promotion wouldn’t sign her. Rousey ended up getting knocked out by Holly Holm and stopped by Amanda Nunes to end her run. The UFC signed Cyborg and finally introduced a women’s featherweight division. Cyborg is the current champion with two successful title defenses.

Now, Rousey is a WWE superstar. She is set to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Speaking to TMZ, Cyborg talked about potentially meeting Rousey inside a WWE ring (via our partner site SEScoops.com):

“You know some fans ask me that like, ‘how crazy would it be to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE?’ To watch the fight that never happened. I say maybe, you know. It’s not something I have planned but if it’s something the fans would like to watch. I didn’t train for that, but I think it would be great. It’s like acting more. It’s very different too because when you’re fighting [in UFC] when somebody punches you have to show like you don’t feel anything.”

Rousey’s training partner Shayna Baszler has already made her mark in WWE, as she’s the reigning NXT Women’s Champion. News recently broke that two more teammates of Rousey’s will be joining NXT soon. They are Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Would you watch Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey if they had a match in WWE?