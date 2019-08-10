Cris Cyborg Says Her UFC Days Are Over, Prepared To Sign Elsewhere

Any sliver of hope that Cris Cyborg and UFC officials could work out their differences appear to have been dashed.

It’s no secret that Cyborg and the UFC have been at odds. Specifically, Cyborg and UFC president Dana White have butted heads. White insisted that Cyborg didn’t want to have a rematch with “champ-champ” Amanda Nunes, while Cyborg said she wanted the bout but she wasn’t getting the deal she wanted. The last straw appeared to be when Cyborg’s team edited footage of a conversation with White.

Cyborg Reveals She’s Done With The UFC

In an interview with Laura Sanko, White announced that the UFC was “out of the Cyborg business.” Not long after the interview, White hinted that the door was open just a crack as long as Cyborg gave him a call.

Cyborg spoke to Global Esporte and said that she’s ready to sign with another promotion in less than 30 days (via Bloody Elbow).

“I’m happy to begin a new project. I’ve been through various cycles that have a beginning, a middle and an end. There was Invicta, the UFC and now I begin a new cycle. In less than 30 days, I’ll sign my new contract and then I’ll tell where my new home is. It’s a secret, but we’re almost there.”

Time will tell which promotion scoops up Cyborg. Bellator president Scott Coker has made it clear that he’s interested in signing the former UFC women’s featherweight champion. In fact, Coker revealed he would be in touch with Cyborg’s manager Audie Attar. Cyborg and Coker have worked together in the past when Coker was running the show at Strikeforce.