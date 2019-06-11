Cris Cyborg Says She’ll Test Free Agency After UFC 240 Fight

Cris Cyborg will return to the Octagon at UFC 240 when she takes on undefeated fighter, Felicia Spencer. There, it will be the first time the former champ will fight since losing her belt to Amanda Nunes as she was knocked out in under a minute at UFC 232.

Not only will it be Cyborg’s return fight, but it will also be her last fight on her contract. Meaning, after she fights Spencer she will be a free agent, where the 33-year-old plans on testing free agency.

“I want to see other promoters, see how much value I have,” Cyborg said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I think it’s cool to see that before you can hear anything that you don’t have value. Let’s see. Let’s see what another promoter has to say.”

The former champion was dominant in the featherweight division and with the likes of Bellator MMA having a solid featherweight division, and PFL doing a women’s lightweight division, Cyborg has options.

“The opportunity is coming and I have the opportunity to see my value with other promoters,” Cyborg said.

Ultimately, she plans on fighting out her contract and hopefully beats Spencer so she can enter free agency on a win. As being on a two-fight losing streak will no doubt hurt her value.