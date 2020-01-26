Cris Cyborg Takes Bellator Featherweight Title From Julia Budd (Video)

Cris Cyborg is the new Bellator women’s featherweight champion.

Cyborg made her Bellator debut inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. She headlined Bellator 238 to challenge Julia Budd for the 145-pound gold. Going into the bout, Budd hadn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2011.

Budd showed some promise in the opening frame with her grappling, but she got dropped by a punch late in the round. From that point, Cyborg took over and scored the TKO win in the fourth round.

The official Twitter account of DAZN posted highlights of Cyborg’s title win over Budd. You can watch the finish below.

Round 2 action from Budd vs. Cyborg! 💥



