Cris Cyborg Teases Boxing Debut After UFC Contract Expires

Cris Cyborg is arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist the sport has ever seen. The current UFC women’s featherweight champion hasn’t lost in over a decade. Her sole defeat came in her MMA debut back in 2005. She was submitted in the first round via kneebar and has dominated her opposition ever since. Of her 20 career victories, she has finished her opponents via knockout 17 times.

However, the toughest test of her career will come next weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) in Las Vegas. Cyborg will defend her title in the co-main event of the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). She’ll be taking on UFC women’s bantamweight champion and fellow knockout artist Amanda Nunes. If Cyborg is able to get past Nunes, it’s difficult to think of any other woman in the sport who could give the Brazilian a competitive contest.

With that being said, Cyborg’s UFC deal is set to expire soon. After her fight with Nunes, she only has one remaining fight on her contract. Once that deal is up, Cyborg is free to sign with whoever she pleases – and in whatever sport she sees fit. That would include a potential career inside the boxing ring, which Cyborg has said is a dream of hers.

Don’t Rule Anything Out

Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, Cyborg says she’s fully focused on Nunes for the moment, but if the opportunity to box presents itself, it’s something she’s interested in:

“I will have one remaining fight on my UFC contract and will sit with my management to discuss my future after the Nunes fight. I don’t have any plans of leaving MMA entirely,” Cyborg said.

“It has always been a dream of mine to have a professional boxing fight. If that opportunity presents itself I am ready for the challenge. Right now my focus is on December 29th and Amanda Nunes.”

What do you think about a potential boxing career for Cyborg?