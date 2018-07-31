Cris Cyborg says there is nowhere for Amanda Nunes to hide.

Cyborg is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight champion. Nunes holds the UFC women’s bantamweight title. Fans have been clamoring for a “super fight” between two of the most highly regarded female athletes in the sport. They both have their place in history, but Cyborg believes Nunes is damaging her reputation.

Cris Cyborg to Amanda Nunes: “There’s No Excuse”

MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak with Cyborg. The 145-pound ruler makes it clear that she wants to go one-on-one with Nunes and there is no reason for the fight to stall any longer:

”Amanda has talked a bunch of stuff, saying she couldn’t fight, that she was injured and would take her six months to recover. She challenged me in January and said she’s injured and needs some time. Ok, fine, but I’m a champion in my division and I’m always fighting. She’s used to fighting only once a year, but I’m ready to fight now. It’s been four months since my last fight, and I’m ready. There’s no excuse. ‘Oh, but there aren’t opponents for you.’ There are. If you look out there, there are. I’ve always fought in Invicta and always had opponents.”

Both fighters have expressed interest in the fight, but they have different time frames. Cyborg wants to do battle with Nunes at UFC 228 in Sept. Cyborg even said she agreed to the bout, but Nunes didn’t accept. “The Lioness” responded with a picture of a contract for UFC 232 in December.

Cyborg wants to stay active as her last fight was back in March against Yana Kunitskaya. Meanwhile, Nunes says she’s dealing with a foot injury coming off her destruction of Raquel Pennington. Time will tell when the two most dominant females in the sport today collide.

