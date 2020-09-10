Thursday, September 10, 2020

Cris Cyborg To Defend Bellator Featherweight Title Against Arlene Blencowe

By Ian Carey
Cris Cyborg Scott Coker
Image Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg is reportedly being scheduled to defend her Bellator Featherweight crown against Arlene Blencowe. No date for the fight has been announced as of yet but according to Amy Kaplan of Fansided, an agreement for the bout has been signed. It is believed that the fight will happen before the end of 2020.

Bellator President Scott Coker had previously stated back in January that Blencowe was in the mix for the next contender.

Cyborg last fought at Bellator 238 back in January. She finished Julia Budd in the 4th round to become the 2nd Bellator Featherweight Champion in history. Budd had won the inaugural title in 2017. It was Cyborg’s first fight in Bellator. She defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision in her final UFC fight at UFC 240. Her bout before that she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in under a minute.

This will be Blencowe’s 2nd attempt at winning the Bellator Featherweight Championship. She was defeated by Julia Budd via split-decision at Bellator 189. Following that bout, she’s won 3 straight over Amber Leibrock, Amanda Bell, and Leslie Smith. She had lost to Budd at Bellator 162 as well via majority decision. In total, Blencowe’s pro-MMA record sits at 13-7.

