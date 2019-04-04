Cris Cyborg Suggests UFC Code Of Conduct Following McGregor-Khabib Verbal Spat

Cris Cyborg doesn’t like what she saw in the recent verbal tirade between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have had a nasty rivalry since 2016. At the time, Nurmagomedov called McGregor a “chicken” who didn’t deserve his title shot against Eddie Alvarez. Then in April 2018, “The Eagle” and his crew confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel. McGregor and his entourage flew in from Ireland and attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov in response. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor when they finally clashed in Oct. 2018, but then a post-fight brawl between both camps ensued.

Cris Cyborg Calls For Stronger UFC Code Of Conduct

McGregor took a personal shot at Nurmagomedov by bringing up his wife. The UFC lightweight champion responded by taking a dig at McGregor’s reported sexual assault investigation. Cyborg took to her Twitter account to give her take on how the UFC can address the situation:

Sometimes I wish athletes in the @ufc were held to a code of conduct similar to athletes in the @nfl @nba @mlb For The things they say online. Now that the sports is on @ESPN we are in the homes of more kids! We need to unite not divide…this is what sports are for! pic.twitter.com/Hpv3MEaxa6 — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 3, 2019

