Manager Says Cris Cyborg Wants New UFC Deal

Cris Cyborg wants to stay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and her manager is trying to ensure that the former women’s featherweight champion gets what she wants.

Cyborg is one of the most dominant fighters the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. Up until the end of 2018, she hadn’t been defeated since 2005 and that was her first professional MMA bout. Amanda Nunes ended the streak with a 51-second knockout in the co-main event of UFC 232 back in December. The loss hasn’t deterred Cyborg from being a competitor and she hopes for a new UFC contract.

Cyborg’s Manager Talks Fighting Future

Audie Attar, Cyborg’s manager, appeared on the latest edition of Ariel Helwani’s show on ESPN. He said that Cyborg hopes to stick around in the UFC past her current deal, which expires after her next bout:

“The hopes are we can get a new deal done with the UFC, but time will tell on whether that is achievable or not. We haven’t received any official fight offer but she would love to fight in her hometown. We’ve had some soft discussions about her next fight and her future. She’d love to fight for the UFC. Cris Cyborg is one of the biggest draws in MMA. And that is fact. Even in that last fight, she went in there and didn’t fight her fight and got caught, but it was still exciting to watch.”

Many top Brazilian fighters have been eyeing the May card in Curitiba. Legends such as Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo have thrown their name in the hat and now it appears Cyborg wants in on the fun. We’ll keep you posted on Cyborg’s future with the UFC.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will sign a new contract with the UFC?