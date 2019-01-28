Cris Cyborg Visiting WWE Performance Center (Photo)

Perhaps Cris Cyborg could be the latest UFC star to transition to professional wrestling. Ronda Rousey made the jump last year when she signed a multi-year deal with WWE. “The Rowdy One” is currently the RAW Women’s Champion for the professional wrestling juggernaut. In fact, she defended her title last night (Sun. January 27, 2019) at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) successfully against Sasha Banks.

Now, Rousey’s old rival and fellow female MMA pioneer, Cyborg, could be considering joining her. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani of ESPN shared the following photo, showing Cyborg in front of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

It appears as though @criscyborg is at the WWE Performance Center today. pic.twitter.com/jzsssHmcOR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 28, 2019

It’s certainly possible Cyborg makes the jump to WWE. With her contract with the UFC coming to an end soon, Cyborg is leaving all her options open. While fighting for other promotions like Bellator or ONE Championship is an option, so is a different career path. The Brazilian has even teased stepping into the boxing ring, which has been a longtime goal of hers.

However, after teasing involvement in WWE with interactions on Twitter with the likes of Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, Cyborg certainly has an interest in the professional wrestling world.

What would you think of Cyborg going over to WWE?