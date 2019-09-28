Cris Cyborg’s Bellator Debut Set, Will Fight For Title

Cris Cyborg is getting an instant title shot in Bellator.

BREAKING: Cris Cyborg will make her Bellator debut on Jan. 25 at The Forum in LA. She will fight Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd for her title. — Manouk Akopyan (@ManoukAkopyan) September 27, 2019

LA Times was first to report that Cyborg, the former UFC featherweight champion, will be taking on the champion, Julia Budd. The fight will happen on Jan. 25 at The Forum.

Cris Cyborg last fought back at UFC 240 where she beat Felicia Spencer by decision. The win put the Brazilian back into the winning column after the stunning first-round knockout at UFC 232 to Amanda Nunes. In her UFC career, she defended the featherweight title two times. There she beat Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya after winning the vacant title against Tonya Evinger. She was also the former Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight champion.

Julia Budd, meanwhile, is 13-2 and on an 11-fight winning streak. Her lone losses came at the hands of Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes. Both by first-round finish in under a minute in Strikeforce.

The Canadian won the inaugural title back at Bellator 174. Since then, she has defended it three times since most recently a TKO win over Olga Rubin. She also holds a win over Germaine de Randamie in Strikeforce.

Bellator is expected to announce the fight on the Bellator 228 broadcast.