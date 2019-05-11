Highlights: Cris Lencioni Submits Adil Benjilany With Seconds Left At Bellator 221

Check out MMA News' highlights from Bellator 221, as Cris Lencioni submits Adil Benjilany with just seconds left to go in the first round.

More finishes continue to pour out of the Bellator 221 preliminary card from Rosemont. In featherweight action, Cris Lencioni and Adil Benjilany met inside the cage.

Lencioni was able to get the fight to the ground and lock Benjilany up with a triangle choke. After delivering some nasty blows to a trapped Benjilany, Lencioni forced his opponent to tap out from the squeeze.

Check out the full first round of the fight, including the finish, below:

Check out this exciting FULL FIRST ROUND between @AdilBenjilany vs. @CrisSunshineMMA.



We guarantee you won't be able to stay in your seat! 🥋👊 pic.twitter.com/adp5YZ8bYO — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 11, 2019

